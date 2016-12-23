'Tis The Season, Google Doodle Celebrates The Start of Holidays

Christmas, New Year holidays are here and Google is celebrating the first holiday with its doodle. Google has released its first doodle 'Tis the season! to mark the beginning of the Holiday Season.'Tis the season for song! Wintertime brings with it a number of traditions, but few as old or joyful as caroling. Dating back thousands of years, the original carols were songs specific to certain regions, and shared by wandering minstrels on their travels between towns. It wasn't until the early 1800's that the practice of caroling as we know it, spread across England and Western Europe.During this time, cities began hosting outdoor orchestras that played songs for people to sing along with as they walked by.'Tis the season! is also an album of Christmas songs by Olivia Newton-John and Vince Gill.Today's Doodle features a merry crew of carolers, with a triangle player waiting for his moment. When a viewer navigates his mouse over the colourful doodle, he sees the message 'Tis the Season and clicking on it takes you to the search page for the same caption.Just like every year, we can now expect Google to roll out a new doodle every day, signifying each day of the festive season.December 23 is considered the first day of the holiday season that is followed by Christmas and New Year.As we await some more festive doodles this week, here's wishing everyone happy holidays and great times ahead.