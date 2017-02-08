Propose Day 2017: 5 Messages You Can Send Your Significant Other

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 all over the world and it is the second day of the Valentine's week. On this day, large number of youngsters give roses, toys and memorabilia to propose their significant other or prospective significant other.Here is the list of five WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter messages you can use to wish your friends, boyfriends and girlfriends on Propose Day.1) Your eyes are like the blue ocean, your lips are like the sweetest part of nature. I want to be with you all the time. Happy Propose Day to My Love2) All I wanted was someone to care for me, All I wanted was someone who there for me, All I ever wanted was someone who true, All I ever wanted was someone like you. Happy Propose Day!3) Excuse me, do you have a band Aid, because I scrapped my heart when I fell in love with you. Will you be mine? Happy Propose Day!4) I must have been born under a lucky star, to find a friend as nice as you are. I will follow the rainbow to the end, if you promise to remain my friend! Happy Propose Day!5) Good time or bad times, I'll always be there to cheer you up, or just to hold your hand and say, I know how you feel and I care for me. Happy Propose Day!Valentines' Day is celebrated all over the world on February 14. It is considered to a major commercial event for restaurants, high-end apparel companies, toy and gift stores among others.