'Broken, I Am So So Sorry,' Tweets Ariana Grande After Explosion At Her Concert in Manchester

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Singer Ariana Grande tweeted this morning that she was 'broken, from the bottom of my heart' after an explosion at her concert in Manchester killed 19 and left over 50 injured. The UK police are treating the blast as a possible terror attack. The blast took place just as the concert ended at the Manchester Arena, when the largely teen audience was leaving around 10.30 pm on Monday night.The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the 21,000-capacity venue after the show by the US singer, whose fan base is made up largely of teenagers and pre-teens. Grande, a 23-year-old former child star, is not known for her political views.This was part of her The Dangerous Woman Tour.This is the deadliest attack in Britain since 2005.Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said around 50 people were taken to six hospitals.Dozens of teenage girls were taken by a parent to a nearby Holiday Inn Express hotel. Paula Robinson, 48, then tweeted out her phone number to worried parents telling them to meet her there.Many celebrities tweeted expressing grief and condolences.The Manchester Arena regularly hosts concerts by major stars.Grande, currently on a European tour, has already played in Birmingham and Dublin and is due to be at the O2 Arena in London tomorrow and Thursday.