'Broken, I Am So So Sorry,' Tweets Ariana Grande After Explosion At Her Concert in Manchester

The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the 21,000-capacity venue after the show by the US singer, whose fan base is made up largely of teenagers and pre-teens. Grande, a 23-year-old former child star, is not known for her political views.This was part of her The Dangerous Woman Tour.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
This is the deadliest attack in Britain since 2005.
Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said around 50 people were taken to six hospitals.
Dozens of teenage girls were taken by a parent to a nearby Holiday Inn Express hotel. Paula Robinson, 48, then tweeted out her phone number to worried parents telling them to meet her there.
Many celebrities tweeted expressing grief and condolences.
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017
My prayers are with you Manchester— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
The Manchester Arena regularly hosts concerts by major stars.
Grande, currently on a European tour, has already played in Birmingham and Dublin and is due to be at the O2 Arena in London tomorrow and Thursday.