Man In UK Arrested For Dressing As Manchester Arena Bomber For Halloween

A man in the United Kingdom has been arrested after allegedly dressing up as the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi for Halloween. According to SkyNews, the man, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was arrested on Wednesday after pictures of him appeared online wearing an Arabian-style headdress and a T-shirt that said "I love Ariana Grande", along with a backup with the words "boom" and "TNT" written on it. Notably, Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, killing himself and 22 people - including seven children.

The North Yorkshire Police confirmed the arrest of the man after receiving complaints from members of the public about "a man wearing an offensive costume". The police force in a statement said, "The man was arrested on 1 November on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages".

According to the BBC, the man has since been released on conditional police bail.

Notably, Abedi died from suicide while undertaking a terror attack that murdered 22 innocent victims and injured many others. According to the BBC, he died near the entrance doors to the Manchester Arena, when he detonated an explosive device that he had made with his brother and carried into the City Room in a backpack as part of a planned terror attack

Abedi was identified through DNA, fingerprint and dental records. A post-mortem examination showed there was no evidence he had been drinking alcohol or taking drugs on the night of the bombing. Documents showed Abedi's DNA had been matched with DNA held by the Home Office following his arrest for shoplifting in 2012.