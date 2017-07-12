Julian Assange Asked Trump's Son To Publish Russia Emails On WikiLeaks: Report Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said though Donald Trump Jr did not finally publish the Russia emails on the website, the US President's son went ahead and made it public

1 Share EMAIL PRINT WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (Reuters) Washington: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has claimed that he contacted US President Donald Trump's son to publish via WikiLeaks the emails about setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Democratic leader Hillary Clinton. Instead, the US President's eldest son did so via Twitter, igniting a firestorm of criticism around his apparent willingness to work with the Russian government against his father's Democratic rival, the Guardian reported.



"Contacted Trump Jr this morning on why he should publish his emails (i.e with us)," tweeted Mr Assange, who is based at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. "Two hours later, does it himself."



Mr Trump Jr released the emails on Tuesday after The New York Times told him they had the documents and would be reporting on them. Mr Assange said he told Mr Trump Jr to release the documents "because his enemies have it - so why not the public?"

Donald Trump Jr has run into controversy for meeting a Russian lawyer (Reuters)



It was not clear whether Mr Assange's use of the word "enemies" was the reference to the media or political rivals, the report said.



The emails reveal correspondence between Mr Trump Jr and his acquaintance Rob Goldstone as they set up a meeting with Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised to share incriminating evidence on Ms Clinton to help the Donald Trump campaign.



"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Trump," Mr Goldstone wrote in one email.



"If it's what you say I love it," Mr Trump Jr said in one reply, referring to the information about Ms Clinton.



Mr Trump Jr said that nothing came out of the meeting and that Ms Veselnitskaya only wanted to talk about a US policy on Russian adoptions.



