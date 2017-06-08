James Comey Says Donald Trump's Request On Russia Probe 'very Disturbing'

Fired FBI director James Comey on Thursday described as "very disturbing" requests by President Donald Trump that he drop an investigation into a former national security advisor's ties to Russia."I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning," he said before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a historic hearing broadcast live around the world.The highly charged Senate hearing opened with James Comey testifying on his bombshell allegations suggesting President Donald Trump sought to interfere with a probe into Russian election meddling.Hundreds of people squeezed into a jam-packed room, some waiting in line since early morning, for the historic hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and US television channels were broadcasting the event across the country live.On Wednesday Comey released a statement detailing how Trump repeatedly badgered him earlier this year over the sensitive investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion with members of the Trump campaign.Senators were to focus on whether the actions of Trump, who fired Comey on May 9, added up to obstruction of justice, a serious crime that could potentially undermine the presidency.