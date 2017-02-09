Budget
European Space Agency To Help NASA Take Humans Beyond Moon

World | | Updated: February 09, 2017 01:25 IST
The European Space Agency and Airbus have agreed with NASA to build a module.(Reuters Photo)

Berlin:  The European Space Agency says it will contribute key components for a future NASA mission to take humans around the moon within the next few years.

Astronauts haven't gone beyond a low orbit around Earth since 1972, when NASA ended its Apollo program.

The European Space Agency and aerospace company Airbus have already delivered a propulsion and supply module for an unmanned flight of NASA's new Orion spacecraft next year.

The agency said Wednesday that it and Airbus have now agreed with NASA to build a module for a second, manned mission that will fly around the moon as early as 2021.

Orion is eventually intended to expand human exploration to deep-space destinations such as Mars or asteroids.



