China's Attempt To Launch One Of World's Most Powerful Rocket Fails

Last year, Long March-5 had successfully made its maiden flight in Wenchang.
Long March-5 Y2 rocket is capable of lifting 25 tonnes into a low earth orbit and a 14 tonne class of communications satellite. The heavy weight rocket was due to carry the heaviest Shijian-18 satellite and was to launch China's next mission to the Moon.
The Long March 5's maiden test flight last year had launched Shijian 17. One of the key features of this heavy weight rocket is that it uses environmentally friendly fuel, including kerosene, liquid hydrogen, and liquid oxygen, rather than highly toxic propellants.
It was aimed at testing China's new Dongfanghong-5 (DFH- 5) satellite platform and carry out in-orbit experiments including Q/V band satellite communication, satellite-ground laser communication technologies and an advanced Hull electric propulsion system, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua, which called the launch a failure.
India recently successfully launched its heaviest rocket till date the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MK III, dubbed 'Baahubali', a rocket capable of carrying 4 tonne class of communications satellites.