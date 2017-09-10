19-Year-Old Son Of Ousted Fox News Host Is Found Dead

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling confirmed Saturday that his 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, died in what police called an "unintended" manner."Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night," Bolling wrote in a tweet. "Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated."He added in a second tweet: "Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period."The death came hours after Fox News announced the network had decided to part ways with Bolling, who had most recently co-hosted "The Specialists" and served as a contributor on the network for a decade, amid a sexting scandal.The Huffington Post reported that three female Fox News employees had accused Bolling of sending them lewd text messages. The network launched an investigation into the matter last month and suspended Bolling before opting Friday to sever ties with the television personality.Bolling has denied the allegations and sued the author of the report, freelance journalist Yashar Ali.Ali also broke the news Saturday that Eric Chase Bolling had died, tweeting: Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.Boulder Police Sgt. Nick Smetzer said police found the 19-year-old in Boulder, Colorado, on Friday evening after officers responded to a call about an "unintended death." Smetzer declined to provide more details but said the case remains under investigation.Eric Chase Bolling was his parents' only child. He studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Facebook page.On Twitter, Bollings' former colleagues shared messages of support.