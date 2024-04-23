Relatives Of Israeli Hostages Burn Symbolic Table Outside Netanyahu's House

Outside Netanyahu's house, demonstrators set fire to a symbolic seder table

Israeli protesters burnt a symbolic Passover table outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house at the start of the Jewish holiday on Monday, accusing him of failing hostages in Gaza.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the gates leading to the house in the coastal town of Caesarea, calling for the release of hostages abducted by Palestinian militants on October 7 and criticising Netanyahu's leadership.

Israeli officials say 129 captives remain in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas attack, including 34 whom the military says are dead.

Their plight has cast a pall over this year's Passover, also known in Hebrew as the "holiday of freedom."

Guy Ben Dror said he was protesting against "the worst prime minister in the history of Israel."

"He doesn't want the hostages back because he doesn't want the war to end or he'll go to prison," said the 54-year-old investment firm worker.

Passover commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. A ritual meal, known as a seder, takes place on the first evening, with participants sitting around a tray laden with symbolic food.

Outside Netanyahu's house, demonstrators, some of whom were relatives of hostages, set fire to a symbolic seder table after laying out empty places on another table to mark the hostage's continued captivity.

"We are here to share our feelings, our grief, our sorrow with the families of the kidnapped," said demonstrator Yael Ben Porat.

"I didn't want to celebrate this holiday when we have so many of our people, our brothers and sisters kidnapped over there in Gaza," the 62-year-old lawyer said.

"All of us believe he is responsible for the horrible disaster of October 7," she said, accusing Netanyahu of failures in negotiating their release.

"This night is only bitter, no freedom," she said.

In a post on X marking the start of Passover on Monday, Netanyahu insisted "our resolve remains unyielding to see all hostages back with their families."

"Tonight, we think of those who cannot join their families at the seder table. Their absence strengthens our resolve and reminds us of the urgency of our mission. We will not rest until each one is freed," he said.

"The days ahead will see increased military and diplomatic efforts to secure the freedom of our hostages," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)