'Will Ensure Jallikattu Is Held,' Promises Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

Will Tamil Nadu break the law and hold Jallikattu - the banned bull-taming sport - this year during the Pongal festival which starts this week-end? That was how Chief Minister O Pannerselvam's statement on Wednesday was read as his party AIADMK increased pressure on the Central government to reintroduce the sport -- seen as a symbol of Tamil pride -- through an Ordinance or executive order."Myself and the Tamil Nadu government, who follow in the footsteps of Amma (the late J Jayalalithaa), will ensure that Jallikattu is held. We will not back off even a bit. I would like to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will uphold the heritage and culture of the Tamils," Mr Panneerselvam was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.The Centre has indicated that it is not eager to take the ordinance route to reintroduce Jallikattu, which is hugely popular in rural areas. Protests have been held across the state, demanding that it be held this year after a two-year gap.Mr Panneerselvam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing an executive order allowing Jallikattu. New AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan has supported the demand. But Union Environment Minister Anil Dave, who met a delegation pressing for an ordinance led by Lok Sabha deputy speaker and AIADMK lawmaker M Thambidurai, said the government was waiting for the Supreme Court's decision."We should request the Supreme Court to give its judgment, then the government can take any step. The government is ready even at midnight to do all these things," Mr Dave told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.Following protests by animal rights activists, who alleged that bulls were tortured during the sport, the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu. Later, in 2014, the UPA government included bulls in the list of animals banned for use as performing animals.The NDA government delisted bulls but the top court stayed the order. It is yet to give its final verdict on the matter.Mr Panneerselvam has blamed the erstwhile DMK government for failing to stop the UPA government's ban on Jallikattu.The DMK, which was part of the UPA government, claims it managed to hold Jallikattu with court's permission even after the ban.