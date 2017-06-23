Tamil Nadu Hospital To Launch Air Ambulance

An air ambulance service of a private hospital in Tamil Nadu, claimed to be the first such facility to be run by a hospital in the country, will be launched on June 25. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa would inaugurate the 'Ganga Air Ambulance' helicopter service of Ganga Hospital, a release from the hospital said today.The 1992-made Agusta Westland 109C model twin-engine helicopter will provide emergency medical services in the region apart from handling emergency airlifting of patients of the Ganga Hospital.The service would be operated in association with Delhi-based OSS Air Management under a two-year agreement, hospital Director S Raja Sabapathy said.Equipped with emergency support systems suction unit, oxygen provision, pulse and pressure monitor and defibrillator, the ambulance can carry two patients at a time. A helipad has been created in the campus of Ganga Nursing College on the outskirts and approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation, he said.The minimum charge for the air ambulance would be Rs.one lakh for one hour, Raja Sabapathy said.