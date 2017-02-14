Selecting Tamil Nadu's New Chief Minister: The Governor's Choices

With VK Sasikala convicted for corruption, the Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao must now move to end the political crisis in the state over who should be Chief Minister, said constitutional experts today.The competition for the state's top job erupted a week ago, the delayed result of the death of J Jayalalithaa in December while she was still Chief Minister, and an unlikely revolt by the man who was so loyal to her that he sobbed openly on two occasions when he had to stand in for her while she confronted grave charges of venality.O Panneerselvam, 66, announced that unlike on those occasions, he would not conform with party orders to enable the promotion of Ms Sasikala, who has never contested an election, as Chief Minister. This pushback, he said, was urged by "the spirit of Amma (Jayalalithaa)" who appeared before him.Ms Sasikala, backed by about all but 10 of her party's state legislators, had asked the Governor to let her take a trust vote. Mr Panneerselvam, who had resigned before his mutiny, put in a formal request for the same. The Governor sought counsel from experts, as both sides waited. It has been six days since the competing claims were filed - enough of a window for Mr Panneerselvam to keep chipping away at his rival's bloc of 125 legislators, assimilated in a luxury resort named Golden Bay for several nights to prevent defection.With the Supreme Court today sentencing Ms Sasikala to jail for four years - the verdict also bars her from running for election for 10 years - her party must now name a new leader, who will most likely be nominated by her.Experts say it is incumbent upon the Governor to order a gathering urgently of all 234 Tamil Nadu legislators. Then, a floor test must follow to determine who has the majority.Constitutional expert PP Rao told NDTV that the assembly must first elect what the majority will be - that is, which party is the biggest. Then, the leader of that faction, having won the vote, should be made Chief Minister. To facilitate this, he said, it is Mr Panneerselvam, as interim Chief Minister, who must call the session.Yesterday, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, as the centre's top lawyer, advised the Governor that because there were competing claims from within the same party for Chief Minister, he should order a composite floor test - which means that all legislators would have to sign their names and vote for either Ms Sasikala or Mr Panneerselvam.