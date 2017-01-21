Protesters Refuse To Accept Ordinance On Jallikattu, Demand Permanent Solution

Protestors who have been camping in Chennai's Marina beach against ban on Jallikattu have rejected the Tamil Nadu government's ordinance to facilitate Jallikattu, demanding a permanent solution to the bull-taming sport. The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued the ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to hold Jallikattu, which was banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014. Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam will flag off the event at Alanganallur in Madurai district, famous for the sport, on Sunday.However the protestors have demanded a permanent solution to the sport."The ordinance is valid only for six months. We want a permanent solution, whereby the central government amends the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," a protester was quoted by news agency IANS.Similar views were expressed by the protesters at Alanganallur, where the youth protest first began on January 16."People are fighting for a permanent solution. Doesn't the government know that? The ordinance is just to make the protesters disperse," a protester said in Alanganallur.Governor Vidyasagar Rao today approved an executive order or ordinance by the state government which will allow Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said today.Thousands of people have been protesting at Chennai's Marina beach against the ban. The protests, largely led by students, have been apolitical and peaceful. Politicians who tried to join the mass demonstration were asked to leave.