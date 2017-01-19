On Jallikattu, PM Narendra Modi Tells Tamil Nadu, 'It's In Court, We Support You'

While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2017

Confronting a tide of protests in Tamil Nadu in support of banned bull-taming festival Jallikattu, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and requested an ordinance or special order to bypass the ban, but he was told that the case is in court.Mr Panneerselvam later said that his government would soon take steps along with the centre on how to bring back Jallikattu. "You will soon see steps. Wait, good will happen," he told reporters.PM Modi shared in tweets that he had told the Chief Minister he appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu, but the case is in the Supreme Court. "The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government," the Prime Minister assured.The Supreme Court last week held its decision on petitions challenging the Centre's notification last year allowing Jallikattu.PM Modi, the Chief Minister told reporters, heard him patiently and said his government would stand by any decision the state took. "He said he respects the sentiment of Tamilians on Jallikattu but since the Supreme Court has yet deliver a verdict, the Centre will support all steps taken by Tamil Nadu," Mr Panneerselvam said.The Chief Minister came away with an assurance of all help on drought relief and a central team's visit to Tamil Nadu.The Chief Minister flew down to Delhi last night as crowds swelled at Chennai's Marina Beach, the epicenter of massive protests since Tuesday in support of Jallikattu, which was banned three years ago by the Supreme Court.Appealing to the protesters to go home, Mr Panneerselvam assured that he would do everything possible to have the ban removed. The protesters, however, said they would not budge without credible action.All Tamil Nadu parties have united in urging the centre to put out an ordinance or special order to bypass the court ban on the ancient tradition.The protests have also spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu.