Made To Sign '4 Blank Sheets' At VK Sasikala Meeting, Alleges AIADMK Legislator

"We had no idea about the agenda of the meeting. We were told on Saturday that it was a routine meet to discuss constituency issues. We were shocked when O Panneerselvam announced his resignation suddenly," K Manickam, the AIADMK legislator from Sholavandan told NDTV today.
Mr Manickam is one of five who have aligned themselves with Mr Panneerselvam in his revolt against Ms Sasikala. She still has complete control on the party with the support of the rest of the 134 AIADMK legislators. Since yesterday, she has isolated them in groups in hotels and resorts to keep them away from the influence of Mr Panneerselvam.
Hours after AIADMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Amma to her fans and supporters, died in a Chennai hospital on December 5, the most senior minister in her cabinet, O Panneerselvam was sworn in as chief minister. Ms Sasikala, Ms Jayalalithaa's closest companion, was said to have designed that move to prevent him from engaging in a contest for leadership.
On Tuesday night, O Panneerselvam meditated at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach before dramatically declaring that he had been forced to resign. His resignation has been accepted and he now holds interim charge, but has demanded a chance to prove in a trust vote that he has the support of a majority of the party's legislators, many of who he claims have been privately in touch with him despite their stated support to Ms Sasikala.
Mr Panneerselvam will meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who will land in Chennai shortly, before Ms Sasikala does. Just before that meeting he scored the important support of E Madhusudhanan, the AIADMK's number 2, who defected from the Sasikala camp and joined Mr Panneerselvam at his residence.
Ms Sasikala demonstrated her strength on Wednesday at a party meeting attended by 131 legislators. They were whisked away from there in buses and have been hidden in groups to different hotels and resorts to keep them out of Mr Panneerselvam's reach till she meets the Governor and proves their support to her.