Made To Sign '4 Blank Sheets' At VK Sasikala Meeting, Alleges AIADMK Legislator

As the O Panneerselvam camp slowly swells in his power battle with AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, a legislator has alleged that they were made to sign blank paper ahead of a party meeting on Sunday where Ms Sasikala was chosen to be Tamil Nadu's next chief minister. Mr Panneerselvam has alleged that he was forced to resign at that meeting to facilitate Ms Sasikala's take over.

"We had no idea about the agenda of the meeting. We were told on Saturday that it was a routine meet to discuss constituency issues. We were shocked when O Panneerselvam announced his resignation suddenly," K Manickam, the AIADMK legislator from Sholavandan told NDTV today.



Mr Manickam is one of five who have aligned themselves with Mr Panneerselvam in his revolt against Ms Sasikala. She still has complete control on the party with the support of the rest of the 134 AIADMK legislators. Since yesterday, she has isolated them in groups in hotels and resorts to keep them away from the influence of Mr Panneerselvam.

