Expect To See Merger Of AIADMK Factions Soon: K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction K Palaniswami today said he expected to see the much-anticipated but delayed merger of the two factions in the ruling party soon. "I expect to see it soon," he told reporters without elaborating.His comments came in the wake of the rival O Panneerselvam-led Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction saying it had not heard from the Amma camp on the merger talks. The merger has been on the cards for sometime.Mr Panneerselvam had last week said leaders in the rival camp were "only making comments" on the unification. The former chief minister had on June 11 disbanded a seven-member panel formed by his faction to hold merger talks with the Amma camp, bringing down the curtains on the unification talks.Mr Palaniswami's remarks today also came amid his faction's sidelined Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran trying to re-assert his position in the party, following the expiry of a 60-day deadline he had set for the merger of the two factions.On Friday, Mr Dhinakaran had appointed his loyalists to key party positions, even as he announced embarking on a state-wide tour from August 14 to strengthen the AIADMK.