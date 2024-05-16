After Mumbai Tragedy, Chennai Cracks Down On Illegal Billboards

The Mumbai billboard collapse killed 14 people

The Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 460 hoardings in a crackdown on unauthorised and illegal hoardings following the tragic fall of a large hoarding in Mumbai that killed 14 people at a petrol station.

GCC authorities say they adopted a three-way approach. Hoardings are subjected to structural stability and safety audits. The whole structures are removed if they are found weak.

"We are particularly looking at hoardings in public places, petrol bunks, bus shelters, flyovers, etc. We don't spare even hoardings that are under litigation," Dr J Radhakrishnan, commissioner of the civic body, told NDTV.

The city had a major crackdown on illegal hoardings more than a decade ago when it was dotted with hoardings, which had then posed a grave danger amid monsoon and cyclones; they used to get blown away causing loss of properties and lives.

That had brought about a change in culture then with advertisers largely switching to wall painting-based advertisements. Many also turned to private properties along the roads to erect hoardings instead of public spaces.

However, with digital advertising the in thing, this has led to a rise in unauthorised hoardings and the civic body is not taking any chances now.