Director Suraj Apologises For 'Sexist' Comments Against Tamannaah Bhatia

Totally unnecessary statement by Dir Suraaj.not jus sayin dis as gen secy of da artist association but as an actor.actresses showcase 1/2 - Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 26, 2016

2/2 their talent and not their bodies.n glad that Suraj has apologised.@tamannaahspeaks sorry for Wat u bin thru Coz of this.unwanted. - Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 26, 2016

After drawing flak for making 'sexist' comments against 'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia, director G Suraj has issued a statement of apology. Mr Suraj recently directed a film in which Ms Bhatia has a leading role. He reportedly made 'sexist' comments while discussing Ms Bhatia's costumes. Co-actor Vishal, who is also the general secretary of the South Indian Artistes' Association tweeted in support of Tamannaah, after which the director apologised for his remarks.Mr Suraj had recently released his latest film 'Kathi Sandai' (The Sword Fight) starring Vishal and Tamannaah in lead roles."This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry," she said in a statement on her Twitter page.Vishal retweeted the statement.Tamannaah went on to say that "we are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities.""I have been working in the south industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised by comments made by one such individual," she added.Vishal, also the General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes' Association, termed Mr Suraj's comments as "totally unnecessary."In a series of tweets, Vishal expressed,In his apology, Director Suraj said he was "really sorry.""I am really sorry and would like to apologise to Ms Tamannaah and all the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments," Mr Suraj said in a statement.