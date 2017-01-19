36 Hours And Counting. Thousands At Chennai's Marina Beach Against Jallikattu Ban: 10 Facts

Chennai: Nearly 36 hours have passed since the protests began across Tamil Nadu against the ban on bull-taming festival Jallikattu. Demonstrators, mostly students, techies are still camping at busy Marina Beach area in Chennai. Authorities ordered over two dozen colleges in the city to close down on Thursday as the crowds swelled at the main protest site in the capital. Protesters have rejected Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's appeal to end the mass protests and have refused to leave till the ban on Jallikattu is lifted and want the government and courts to listen to their demands. The Chief Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi today to discuss the issue.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
- The protests, mainly by students, have drawn the support of politicians, actors, cricketers and other celebrities. They say that their fight is for their culture, for Tamil pride. Jallikattu, they claim, is not cruel to animals, they say.
- The protesters have also demanded that the state ban animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, which has lobbied hard to ensure that the sport is not allowed.
- A delegation of ruling AIADMK lawmakers will call on President and Prime Minister to seek an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport. AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala said party MPs would explain the "emotional agitations" in Tamil Nadu and the need for the centre to bring in an executive order. Her party, Ms Natarajan said, is also seeking legal advice on how PETA can be banned in the state.
- Crowds at the Marina beach swelled on Wednesday evening in response to appeals on social media. Many schools and colleges have been shut. Facebook pages like "Jallikattu veeravilayattu," specially designed to spread messages on the bull-taming sport and protest across the state were active with live updates.
- On Wednesday evening top cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who belongs to Chennai, tweeted, "Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests#jallikattu."
- In a video message, popular actor Vijay said, "The law was not created to rob people of their tradition and rights but to protect it. Jallikattu is every Tamilian's identity. Those who are protesting against the ban on Jallikattu are united by the feeling that they are Tamilians but not out of compulsion or political pressure. I bow down to each and everyone of them."
- Critics say organisers lace the bulls' feed with liquor to make them less steady on their feet and chuck chilli powder into their faces to throw them into a sudden frenzy as they are released from a holding pen. The rights group PETA has released footage it says shows bull farmers doping their animals ahead of the event.
- "Our people revere bulls, there is no cruelty," Tamil Nadu's education minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan told NDTV, refuting charges of cruelty.
- Jallikattu, held during the harvest festival of Pongal, has not been held in Tamil Nadu for the last three years, after it was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014. The Court had last week rejected a plea urging it to give early verdict on a petition on Jallikattu before this year's Pongal last Saturday. On a petition on the protests, the Madras High Court said today that it will not "interfere" as the Supreme Court is hearing a case on Jallikattu.
- Political parties in the state have accused each other of not pushing enough to have the ban, lifted. The ruling AIADMK has blamed the DMK for the ban, imposed when its partner the Congress led the Central government. The DMK has taunted the AIADMK for not ensuring that Jallikattu was allowed this year.
(with inputs from agencies)