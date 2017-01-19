36 Hours And Counting. Thousands At Chennai's Marina Beach Against Jallikattu Ban: 10 Facts

Chennai: Nearly 36 hours have passed since the protests began across Tamil Nadu against the ban on bull-taming festival Jallikattu. Demonstrators, mostly students, techies are still camping at busy Marina Beach area in Chennai. Authorities ordered over two dozen colleges in the city to close down on Thursday as the crowds swelled at the main protest site in the capital. Protesters have rejected Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's appeal to end the mass protests and have refused to leave till the ban on Jallikattu is lifted and want the government and courts to listen to their demands. The Chief Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi today to discuss the issue.