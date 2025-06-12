Advertisement
Pics Show Air India Plane Crashed On Medical Students' Hostel In Ahmedabad

The Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members and crashed shortly after take-off.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pics Show Air India Plane Crashed On Medical Students' Hostel In Ahmedabad
The Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members
  • An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
  • Flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed at 1:38 PM.
  • The Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indians and 53 British nationals.
Ahmedabad:

Multiple pictures have surfaced showing the crashed Air India plane at a medical college in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The flight, AI171, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. It crashed shortly after take-off at 1:38 pm on Thursday.

Tata-owned Air India said that 169 Indians, 53 British, 1 Canadian and 7 Portuguese were on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The pictures showed a part of the aircraft stuck inside the students' hostel of the BJ Medical College.

Pictures also showed some food plates lying on the tables in the hostel canteen with people standing near the damaged wall.

At least five people have reportedly died, and thirty others have been injured at the hostel.

Teams of the Central Industrial Security Force and the National Disaster Response Force are among those currently involved in the rescue operations.

Video Shows Moment Air India Plane Crashed In Ahmedabad

A video has surfaced showing the Air India plane flying low and then crashing in a ball of fire shortly after it took off from the airport in Ahmedabad.

Other videos showed thick black smoke rising into the sky after the crash.

A "Mayday" distress call was reportedly issued by the pilots minutes before the crash.

Airport operations in Ahmedabad, which were suspended after the accident, have now been resumed.

PM Modi On Air India Flight Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the tragedy in his home state as "heartbreaking beyond words".

In a post on X, he said the Air India plane crash has "stunned and saddened us".

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he said.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444.

