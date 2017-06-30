1,100 Theatres In Tamil Nadu To Go On Strike From Monday Against New Tax

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: June 30, 2017 19:53 IST
1,100 Theatres In Tamil Nadu To Go On Strike From Monday Against New Tax

Theatre owners across Tamil Nadu have announced a protest against a new tax.

Chennai:  At least 1,100 cinemas across Tamil Nadu will be closed from Monday as the theatre owners have called an indefinite strike against a new municipal tax of 30 per cent in addition to the Goods and Services Tax or GST.

