TDP Legislator Bhuma Nagi Reddy Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Telugu Desam Party legislator Bhuma Nagi Reddy, 53, died after suffering a cardiac arrest today morning. He is survived by a son and two daughters - one of whom, Akhila Priya, is also a legislator.The legislator was reading a newspaper at his residence in Allagadda, Kurnool, when he suffered a cardiac arrest, said his relative SV Mohan Reddy, who is also a legislator.After preliminary treatment in a local hospital, Mr Reddy was shifted to Nandyal for better treatment. He died while undergoing treatment, said Mr Mohan Reddy.Bhuma was elected to the Andhra Pradesh assembly from Nandyal in 2014 as a YSR Congress candidate but switched to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in February 2016.Mr Reddy, a leader from Kurnool district, was first elected to the state assembly in 1992 and later to the Lower House in 1994. In 1996, Mr Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nandyal and went on to represent the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as a TDP lawmaker. In 2008, he quit the TDP and joined the Praja Rajyam Party floated by actor Chiranjeevi. He contested and lost the 2009 election from Nandyal, though his wife Sobha Nagi Reddy was elected as legislator from Allagadda. In 2011, the couple joined the YSR Congress.Sobha Nagi Reddy served as a legislator for four terms and was killed in a road accident days ahead of the 2014 election. Same year, their daughter Akhila Priya became a legislator on YSR Congress ticket from Allagadda.In 2016, the father and daughter returned to the TDP.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy condoled the death of Bhuma."Bhuma's death is a deep loss for the people of Kurnool district. His family had decades-long association with the TDP. The void caused by his death cannot be filled," Naidu said in a statement.State assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao also expressed grief over Bhuma's death.