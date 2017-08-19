World Photography Day 2017: 5 Ways To Celebrate On Facebook Here's how you can celebrate World Photography Day on Facebook

Share EMAIL PRINT How are you celebrating World Photography Day? (Representational Image) New Delhi: On World Photography Day, which is being celebrated worldwide on Saturday, Facebook has reminded its 2 billion monthly active users how to use the platform to be part of the global event.



According to Facebook data, India figures at fourth spot among the top 10 countries that post most photos on the social media giant and takes fifth spot among in the same category for Messenger app.



Facebook has reminded its users the five ways they can capture and share photos using its tools and be part of the World Photography Day.



Story: Facebook "Stories" and "Messenger Day" -- two new formats for sharing photos -- upload a sequence of photos and videos of users to let their friends know what they are up to.



These short format stories disappear after 24 hours and do not appear on Timeline or in Messenger feed.



Creative Camera Tools: Both Facebook and Messenger have in-app cameras that instantly capture and share the photos on the platform. These in-app cameras come with several frames, masks and style effects that are aimed to turn a simple photograph into an art form.



According to Facebook, "Black Fedora" with sunglasses was the most used mask while "Tunnel Zoom" was top style effect used since last one year on "Stories".



The 360 Degree Photos: One of the interesting features that Facebook added is 360 degree photos. On World Photography Day, you can capture a 360 degree photo and make your friends feel they are right in the middle of the action.



Featured Photos: Users might want to take a look back at their best clicked photos on their Timeline. To make sure all their friends on Facebook have a glimpse of their best five clicks, they can select "Featured Photos" that will appear on the top of their Timeline.



Albums: You can also follow or unfollow your favourite photo albums on Facebook where you can share the memories of a specific event at one place.



