Watch: Employees Enter Office, Find Roaring Puma Under Desk

Staff at a factory in Itapecerica da Serra, a small town near Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo, called in the local fire service after discovering a dark brown puma on the office floor.
Pictures posted on the firefighters' Facebook and Twitter pages showed the large feline peeking over the edge of a desk. In a brief video, it can be heard growling and roaring at the emergency services.
Watch the video below:
"We believe the puma came out of its habitat because of constant wildfires," the Sao Paulo state fire department said on Facebook.
After being captured, the puma was delivered to a non-governmental organization specializing in wild animal rescues.
