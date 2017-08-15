Watch: Employees Enter Office, Find Roaring Puma Under Desk

Offbeat | | Updated: August 15, 2017 12:05 IST
Watch: Employees Enter Office, Find Roaring Puma Under Desk

The puma was seen growling at the employees. (AFP Photo)

There's having an office cat nestled by the computer -- and then there's finding a wild puma under your desk.

Staff at a factory in Itapecerica da Serra, a small town near Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo, called in the local fire service after discovering a dark brown puma on the office floor.
 
 
 


Pictures posted on the firefighters' Facebook and Twitter pages showed the large feline peeking over the edge of a desk. In a brief video, it can be heard growling and roaring at the emergency services.

Watch the video below:
 
 
 


"We believe the puma came out of its habitat because of constant wildfires," the Sao Paulo state fire department said on Facebook.

After being captured, the puma was delivered to a non-governmental organization specializing in wild animal rescues.


 

