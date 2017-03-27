Jaipur Cafe Employee Slapped Customer, This Video Goes Viral

In a video that is being widely shared on Twitter, an employee at a popular coffee outlet in Jaipur is seen slapping a customer. According to a post shared by Twitter user Nikhil Anand Singh, law student Arpan Verma allegedly spotted cockroaches inside a refrigerator at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet. Mr Verma shot a video on his mobile phone, pointing towards the cockroaches and then an employee. The woman employee can then be seen walking up to Mr Verma and slapping him, after which the video abruptly ends. The coffee chain says it is aware of the incident and is investigating.Watch the video below:The video has been retweeted almost 900 times since it was shared on March 25. It is followed by a snapshot of a short statement by Mr Verma which details the incident.Mr Verma writes he noticed a 'grossly unhygienic state of affairs' at the CCD store in Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, when he saw cockroaches and other bugs inside a refrigerator used to store cakes and confectionaries. He says that the staff used menus to cover up the bugs and continued serving food from the same refrigerator.Mr Verma adds that he was falsely accused of harassment and abuse by the employee who slapped him.'The incident has been brought to our notice and has been escalated. Our corporate affairs team is in talks with the consumer and the internal cafe team to ascertain facts,' Cafe Coffee Day said in a statement to NDTV.