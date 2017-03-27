Jaipur Cafe Employee Slapped Customer, This Video Goes Viral

Watch the video below:
@CafeCoffeeDay@inconsumerforum@consaff@jagograhakjago A big slap to consumer and consumerism.#bhaagograhakbhagopic.twitter.com/eQQymkR5ad- Nikhil Anand Singh (@nikhilanand88) March 25, 2017
The video has been retweeted almost 900 times since it was shared on March 25. It is followed by a snapshot of a short statement by Mr Verma which details the incident.
@CafeCoffeeDay@inconsumerforum@consaff@jagograhakjagopic.twitter.com/ju9hiOMIbi- Nikhil Anand Singh (@nikhilanand88) March 25, 2017
Mr Verma writes he noticed a 'grossly unhygienic state of affairs' at the CCD store in Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, when he saw cockroaches and other bugs inside a refrigerator used to store cakes and confectionaries. He says that the staff used menus to cover up the bugs and continued serving food from the same refrigerator.
Mr Verma adds that he was falsely accused of harassment and abuse by the employee who slapped him.
'The incident has been brought to our notice and has been escalated. Our corporate affairs team is in talks with the consumer and the internal cafe team to ascertain facts,' Cafe Coffee Day said in a statement to NDTV.