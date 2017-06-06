Video: To Escape Burning Building, People Jump Onto Vegetable Truck Everyone managed to escape the burning building

1 Share EMAIL PRINT People managed to escape the burning building by jumping onto a waiting truck.



In the video, people can be seen jumping onto the vegetable truck from the third floor of the building, one after the other, as the seedlings break their fall and provide a soft cushion. Bystanders at the scene then bring a ladder to help them down from the truck that fortuitously happened to be passing by at the time of the fire.



The video was posted to Facebook and YouTube by







On Facebook, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views in just 11 hours. While many have said that the truck driver who stopped to help stranded people is the real hero, one commenter kept things light with a vegetable pun:



"They can all say they have bean there and done that."



Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.



Click for more





Filmed in north China's Hebei, a terrifying video shows people jumping from the third floor of a burning building and onto a vegetable truck in a bid to escape. Everyone trapped in the burning restaurant miraculously escaped, thanks in no small part to a truck carrying bean seedlings. According to the video description, the incident took place on June 3.In the video, people can be seen jumping onto the vegetable truck from the third floor of the building, one after the other, as the seedlings break their fall and provide a soft cushion. Bystanders at the scene then bring a ladder to help them down from the truck that fortuitously happened to be passing by at the time of the fire.The video was posted to Facebook and YouTube by People's Daily, China . Watch it below:On Facebook, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views in just 11 hours. While many have said that the truck driver who stopped to help stranded people is the real hero, one commenter kept things light with a vegetable pun:"They can all say they have bean there and done that."Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.Click for more trending news