Very Smart Dog Carries Bag Of Food During Hurricane, Goes Viral

Otis is now reunited with his family.

Love this picture of Otis! He knows what to do. Praying for Texas. https://t.co/ooLje6B8dp - Candace Bowen (@CandaceLBowen1) August 27, 2017

Meet Otis in Sinton, Texas. He got loose last night, but managed to take a bag of dog-food with him - to ride out the rest of the storm. pic.twitter.com/Fe0oVJblrq - Jeff Brady (@kens5jbrady) August 27, 2017

Accidentally getting loose during the hurricane, Otis has become a symbol of Texas strength. Found walking around with a bag of his food. pic.twitter.com/k1EArJrAve - Cindy Cantagallo (@cfcantagallo) August 26, 2017