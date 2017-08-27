Very Smart Dog Carries Bag Of Food During Hurricane, Goes Viral

The story behind the viral picture has now been revealed.
According to Chron.com, Otis, a German Shepherd mix, got loose Friday night while in the care of Salvador Segovia, 65. Mr Segovia was taking care of Otis for his grandson Carter, 5, who had fled the city due to flooding.
"I kept yelling his name and yelling his name and he wasn't around," Segovia told Chron.com Saturday. Mr Segovia also found Otis' bag of dog food missing, and went driving around the neighbourhood to look for his dog.
Meanwhile, Tiele Dockens saw Otis walking around with a bag of dog food in his mouth, and posted the picture on Facebook, where it has been shared over 22,000 times.
In a happy ending to the story, Mr Segovia was eventually able to track Otis down and bring him home.
Otis was already a local celebrity in the small town with a population of 6,000, but he has now become an international celebrity as well.
"Otis can go to Dairy Queen and he can get a hamburger. He's the only dog allowed to lie down in front of the county court house," says Mr Segovia. "He's not a stray. He's a good dog."
Many on social media have echoed that sentiment.
Love this picture of Otis! He knows what to do. Praying for Texas. https://t.co/ooLje6B8dp- Candace Bowen (@CandaceLBowen1) August 27, 2017
Meet Otis in Sinton, Texas. He got loose last night, but managed to take a bag of dog-food with him - to ride out the rest of the storm. pic.twitter.com/Fe0oVJblrq- Jeff Brady (@kens5jbrady) August 27, 2017
Accidentally getting loose during the hurricane, Otis has become a symbol of Texas strength. Found walking around with a bag of his food. pic.twitter.com/k1EArJrAve- Cindy Cantagallo (@cfcantagallo) August 26, 2017
Click for more trending news