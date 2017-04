Tree Burns From Inside After Lightning Strikes. See Stunning Photo

This tree was hit by lightning in Baldwyn, MS. It burned the inside. From @jkroxiepic.twitter.com/OKXNMZrmVi - James Spann (@spann) April 22, 2017

@spann@evan_welch@jkroxie that looks like the way into the Upside Down. - Food Truck Pastor (@foodtruckpastor) April 23, 2017

@spann@jkroxie What you have here is a portal into Mordor. - Khaos (@Khaos2511) April 23, 2017

@spann@jkroxie Very cool! This old tree was gutted by lightning in Newport, Arkansas. It's still alive. Had to snap a pic because tree looks so unusual. pic.twitter.com/krZvvJ99z5 - Samantha (@ozark_lady) April 24, 2017

What happens when lightning strikes a wet tree? Residents of northern Mississippi found out when they came across a tree burning from the inside after being struck by lightning, leaving the exterior undamaged for some time. According to The Weather Network , Mississippi and Alabama experienced severe weather over the weekend with storms and at least three reported tornados. It was during a lightning storm that Janis Melton of Baldwyn, Mississippi, captured the striking photograph. It was later tweeted out by meteorologist James Spann on April 22. See it below:Since being tweeted, the picture has already almost 25,000 'likes' and over 10,000 retweets. Unsurprisingly, people of Twitter have compared the tree to a setting from fantasy novels, movies, an entrance to hell or a portal to a parallel dimension, among other things. Here's what people had to say about the picture:Some users pointed out that the internal blaze happens when lightning strikes the dry interior of the tree while the exterior is wet from rain.People also posted pics of other trees struck by lightningWhat do you think of the burning tree? Let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.