Tree Burns From Inside After Lightning Strikes. See Stunning Photo

This tree was hit by lightning in Baldwyn, MS. It burned the inside. From @jkroxiepic.twitter.com/OKXNMZrmVi- James Spann (@spann) April 22, 2017
Since being tweeted, the picture has already almost 25,000 'likes' and over 10,000 retweets. Unsurprisingly, people of Twitter have compared the tree to a setting from fantasy novels, movies, an entrance to hell or a portal to a parallel dimension, among other things. Here's what people had to say about the picture:
@spann@Alex_Kozora@jkroxie That's the gateway to Hell- Joe Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 23, 2017
@spann@jkroxiepic.twitter.com/eDXO84YSwr- [Official] P1Domo (@P1Domo) April 23, 2017
@spann@evan_welch@jkroxie that looks like the way into the Upside Down.- Food Truck Pastor (@foodtruckpastor) April 23, 2017
@spann@jkroxie What you have here is a portal into Mordor.- Khaos (@Khaos2511) April 23, 2017
Some users pointed out that the internal blaze happens when lightning strikes the dry interior of the tree while the exterior is wet from rain.
People also posted pics of other trees struck by lightning
@spann@jkroxie Very cool! This old tree was gutted by lightning in Newport, Arkansas. It's still alive. Had to snap a pic because tree looks so unusual. pic.twitter.com/krZvvJ99z5- Samantha (@ozark_lady) April 24, 2017
What do you think of the burning tree? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories.