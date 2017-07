Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Team Up For TV Show, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit@priyankachoprahttps://t.co/520RhMOrcUpic.twitter.com/W0pQGid2wD - Sri Rao (@NewYorkSri) July 28, 2017

i am so happy pic.twitter.com/It2kMquBMj - sidarth singh (@sidharthsinghu8) July 28, 2017

I'm so thrilled, Madhuri & Priyanka are working together is something really big... best of luck - SH. (@wrappedinice) July 28, 2017

A SHOW PRODUCED BY PRIYANKA CHOPRA!! ABT MADHURI DIXIT'S LIFE!!ON PRIMETIME TV!?! THATLL PROPEL A SOUTH ASIAN ACTRESSS TO STARDOM!!?!! pic.twitter.com/TnPC96ND52 - shiggy shigs (@ohmyshigupie) July 29, 2017

the best thing I've read in here today. All the best to the entire cast & can't wait for the show - Vis MINI (@yasiru_vismini) July 29, 2017

Cast Madhuri in the lead. It would be awesome. - Prashant - PC FAN (@AvengerPrashant) July 28, 2017

Priyanka develops a series based on Madhuri Dixit's life in US. Misty Copeland is elegant and a good dancer. Cast her. @priyankachopra - Priya (@0014Priya) July 28, 2017

As news broke today morning that Priyanka Chopra is developing an American comedy series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit, social media turned into a wonderland of excited tweets. Bollywood's original dhak-dhak girl teaming up with Bollywood's desi girl is no small news, after all. So when screenwriter Sri Rao, who has reportedly been roped in to pen the pilot episode, took to Twitter to announce the collaboration, the micro-blogging website was soon filled with tweets by thrilled fans.Here's how people are reacting:People are very excited about the Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit collaboration:While there is no word yet on who will be cast in the show, fans have suggestions ready:Are you excited about this show? Let us know using the comments section below.