Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Team Up For TV Show, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit are collaborating for an American comedy show

Offbeat | | Updated: July 29, 2017 15:33 IST
60 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Team Up For TV Show, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit are collaborating for an American comedy show.

As news broke today morning that Priyanka Chopra is developing an American comedy series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit, social media turned into a wonderland of excited tweets. Bollywood's original dhak-dhak girl teaming up with Bollywood's desi girl is no small news, after all. So when screenwriter Sri Rao, who has reportedly been roped in to pen the pilot episode, took to Twitter to announce the collaboration, the micro-blogging website was soon filled with tweets by thrilled fans.
 
Here's how people are reacting:
 
People are very excited about the Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit collaboration:
 
While there is no word yet on who will be cast in the show, fans have suggestions ready:
 
Are you excited about this show? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

60 Shares
ALSO READAyesha Takia's Husband Farhan Azmi Gets Death Threats For Marrying 'Hindu Girl'
Priyanka ChopraMadhuri Dixit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................