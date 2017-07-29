Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Team Up For TV Show, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit are collaborating for an American comedy show.

Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit@priyankachoprahttps://t.co/520RhMOrcUpic.twitter.com/W0pQGid2wD - Sri Rao (@NewYorkSri) July 28, 2017

i am so happy pic.twitter.com/It2kMquBMj - sidarth singh (@sidharthsinghu8) July 28, 2017

I'm so thrilled, Madhuri & Priyanka are working together is something really big... best of luck - SH. (@wrappedinice) July 28, 2017

A SHOW PRODUCED BY PRIYANKA CHOPRA!! ABT MADHURI DIXIT'S LIFE!!ON PRIMETIME TV!?! THATLL PROPEL A SOUTH ASIAN ACTRESSS TO STARDOM!!?!! pic.twitter.com/TnPC96ND52 - shiggy shigs (@ohmyshigupie) July 29, 2017

the best thing I've read in here today. All the best to the entire cast & can't wait for the show - Vis MINI (@yasiru_vismini) July 29, 2017

Cast Madhuri in the lead. It would be awesome. - Prashant - PC FAN (@AvengerPrashant) July 28, 2017

Priyanka develops a series based on Madhuri Dixit's life in US. Misty Copeland is elegant and a good dancer. Cast her. @priyankachopra - Priya (@0014Priya) July 28, 2017