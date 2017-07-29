Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Team Up For TV Show, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit@priyankachoprahttps://t.co/520RhMOrcUpic.twitter.com/W0pQGid2wD- Sri Rao (@NewYorkSri) July 28, 2017
Here's how people are reacting:
July 29, 2017
i am so happy pic.twitter.com/It2kMquBMj- sidarth singh (@sidharthsinghu8) July 28, 2017
I'm so thrilled, Madhuri & Priyanka are working together is something really big... best of luck- SH. (@wrappedinice) July 28, 2017
People are very excited about the Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit collaboration:
A SHOW PRODUCED BY PRIYANKA CHOPRA!! ABT MADHURI DIXIT'S LIFE!!ON PRIMETIME TV!?! THATLL PROPEL A SOUTH ASIAN ACTRESSS TO STARDOM!!?!! pic.twitter.com/TnPC96ND52- shiggy shigs (@ohmyshigupie) July 29, 2017
the best thing I've read in here today. All the best to the entire cast & can't wait for the show- Vis MINI (@yasiru_vismini) July 29, 2017
While there is no word yet on who will be cast in the show, fans have suggestions ready:
Cast Madhuri in the lead. It would be awesome.- Prashant - PC FAN (@AvengerPrashant) July 28, 2017
Priyanka develops a series based on Madhuri Dixit's life in US. Misty Copeland is elegant and a good dancer. Cast her. @priyankachopra- Priya (@0014Priya) July 28, 2017
