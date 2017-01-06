People Of All Ages Were Asked Their Goal In Life. Most Of Them Said This

Almost everyone has certain aspirations in life - to stand on their own feet, get their dream job, buy a house, travel the world, the list in endless. These ambitions can be material, intellectual or even abstract in some cases. So if you were asked, what's your goal in life, what would your answer be?A women's magazine put 70 people in various age groups on the hot seat to know their goal in life. Their answers will both make you smile and leave you fascinated.From children to teenagers to adults as old as 75, everyone had brilliant goals to share. While some kids said they want to become famous, two said they had no goals at all (psst... they're both just 6-years-old and 8-years-old respectively). Some want to be independent, some have work-related pursuits, several wish they can travel and quite a few (including a 71-year-old) hope they can win an Oscar. There's also one whose goal is, believe it or not, world domination."A really want to make a difference," says a 14-year-old. "I want to try and make life better for someone else," says a 66-year-old gentleman.However, there's one common goal many share and that may be the biggest takeaway from this experiment. Can you guess what it is? We'll just let you watch the video to find out for yourself.Is your goal similar to the ones shared by the people in this video? Or do you have a completely different pursuit in life? Tell us using the comments section below.