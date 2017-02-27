Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel, Sunny Pawar's 'Lion King' Moment Divides Twitter

The exchange between the two won them both many fans on social media, and you can watch it here:
.@JimmyKimmel lifts 8-year-old "Lion" actor Sunny Pawar into the air in reenactment of "Lion King" scene. https://t.co/HnlDqe809w#Oscarspic.twitter.com/7S3YskFsLw- ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
Some people loved The Lion King recreation.
I AM LIVING FOR THIS SUNNY PAWAR LION KING MOMENT OMG OMG OMG #Oscars- Lizbeth (@bethalizz) February 27, 2017
This #LionKing tribute with Sunny Pawar is another level. And ending with more candy. It's too much (in the best way)! #Oscars- Landmark Theatres (@LandmarkLTC) February 27, 2017
Lion King + Sunny Pawar are my two current favourite things in the world together.- Dhiya Kuriakose (@DhiyaKuriakose) February 27, 2017
However, many came out to say that they found the moment racist and weird.
He would NOT have held up a little white kid like Simba and played the song from Lion King--nope, not even for a film called "Lion." #oscars- Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) February 27, 2017
Yeah...that whole picking up the little brown boy with the Lion King theme music thing was kinda racist. Actually, not kinda. Definitely.- VSB (@VerySmartBros) February 27, 2017
I'm sure using Sunny Pawar as a prop looked good on paper....actually I'm not.- Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 27, 2017
So...that Lion King skit was racist, yes?- Angela (@APaolucci) February 27, 2017
Because nothing says "we're not racist" like a white Hollywood elite lifting up a colored minority kid like Simba w/ Lion King music #oscars- kuh-laire (@eclairelouisa) February 27, 2017
Some others, however, tried to counter the racism narrative by saying that there was nothing racist about the Kimmel-Pawar Lion King moment, pointing out that Pawar worked in a movie called Lion:
How the hell was the lion King moment at the Oscars racist?? Jimmy was poking fun at the movie LITERALLY BEING NAMED "LION". #Oscars- Kierstyn Connell (@sestra_khaleesi) February 27, 2017
I don't see how the lion king joke was connected to anything racist I'm sorry- y (@ADAMPARlSH) February 27, 2017
Kimmel isn't racist for holding the boy up to reenact The Lion King. He was in a movie called "Lion."(@samanthakatz__) February 27, 2017
An adorable TINY kid. IN the movie "LION." It was not out of nowhere and it was not racist. #Oscars#jimmykimmel#lionking- Molly Jones (@RealMollyJones) February 27, 2017
Lion is the story of a 5-year-old boy, Saroo, who gets lost in Kolkata and has to fend for himself before he is adopted by an Australian couple. Mumbai kid Sunny Pawar essays the role of the younger Saroo in the movie.
Did you find The Lion King moment problematic? Let us know in the comments section below.