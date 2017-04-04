Ola Charged This Guy Rs 149 Crore On April 1. No, It Wasn't A Prank

1.5K Shares EMAIL PRINT Cab company Ola charged a Mumbai resident Rs 149 crore for a 300-metre ride New Delhi: Mumbai resident Sushil Narsian will not forget April 1, 2017. He booked a cab from his residence in Mulund West to Vakola Market but the driver could not locate his house via maps because his phone stopped working. So, Mr Narsian started walking towards the driver but by the time he reached the pick-up point, the driver had cancelled the ride.



When he tried booking another cab, Mr Narsian saw something that must have felt like a cruel April Fools' joke. He was unable to book a cab because he had an outstanding amount of Rs 1,49,10,51,648. That's over Rs 149 crore if you had trouble calculating. The cab company also deducted the 127 rupees he already had in this mobile wallet. All this for a 300-metre ride.

Sushil Narsian was charged Rs 149 crore for a minute-long ride

"Initially, I thought it was an April Fools' prank", Mr Narsian told NDTV. He got in touch with the company on



was amused to see the whopping taxi bill.



"149 crores ??? Where was the trip drop location ?? Pluto or Neptune ?", wondered a user on Facebook.



"Check if they pulled a 1st April special on you. Though I would never trust them", wrote another.



Sushil Narsian told NDTV that he has no grudges against the company and continues to use the app.



Hope it doesn't happen again.



