No Meat, No Wedding, Says Groom. So Bride Chooses Another Man

A wedding was called off at a village in Uttar Pradesh because an all-vegetarian menu - apparently a fallout of the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses - upset the groom's family.Wedding celebrations in Kulhedi village quickly turned sour when the groom, Rizvan, refused to marry his bride, Nagma, when he was served only vegetarian food. His family and relatives were also livid at the absence of kebab, korma and biryani.The state is reportedly facing a shortage of meat products after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders to ban illegal slaughterhouses. Reports suggest that the prices of both meat and poultry have gone up.The bride's family explained that they had no choice but to serve a vegetarian feast, but the groom's family wasn't pacified.The row escalated and the village panchayat or council was called to help resolve it. At this point, however, the bride put her foot down and refused to marry the groom.The wedding fiasco had a plot twist that could put a Bollywood script to shame. A guest at the wedding proposed to Nagma on the spot and she decided to marry him instead. The new couple was blessed by the Panchayat and the guests did get a happy ending after all.