Luke Skywalker's Star Wars Lightsaber Sold For $450,000 Believe it or not: It was sold to Orlando-based company Ripley

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT The lightsaber was used by actor Mark Hamill in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Empire Strikes Back" Los Angeles: The lightsaber prop used by actor Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back", sold for nearly half a million dollars.



It was sold to the Orlando-based Ripley company, according to the Orlando Sentinel, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



The lightsaber was part of the collection owned by producer Gary Kurtz and may be on display at one of the Believe It or Not locations around the country. But the details are yet to be out.



This is still not the biggest "Star Wars" item auctioned off. An original R2-D2 unit used for the original trilogy sold for nearly $3 million.



The 43-inch-tall unit was sold through the auction house Profiles in History and was compiled from parts used throughout filming the original films.



