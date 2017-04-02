Justin Trudeau vs Matthew Perry? Don't Bet On A 'Rematch'

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 02, 2017 13:41 IST
107 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Justin Trudeau vs Matthew Perry? Don't Bet On A 'Rematch'

April Fools' Day: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau takes aim at actor - and former schoolmate - Matthew Perry

New Delhi:  Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thrown down the gauntlet. Sort of. Ready for a rematch, Matthew Perry? In a lighthearted tweet aimed at the former Friends star, Mr Trudeau wondered out loud whether Matthew "Chandler Bing" Perry would be up for another bout, even asking "Who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler?" Ouch! In case you missed it, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show in March, the actor revealed that the two had attended the same school in Canada. Not just that, the actor and his friends even beat up the future Prime Minister once.
 
Trying to decide whether you'd be #TeamTrudeau or #TeamPerry? Don't worry, you won't actually have to choose. Turns out Mr Trudeau's tweet was just a joke, as confirmed by his press secretary Gerald Butts. Whew.
 
That "clarification" didn't stop Twitter from blowing up though
 
Mr Trudeau and Mr Perry both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, Canada. The actor recounted his memory of beating up Mr Trudeau when they were students. "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't. It was pure jealousy."

Mr Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, was Canada's Prime Minister at the time. "That was not the reason why we beat him up. He was the only kid in school we could beat up," the actor said.

"I am not bragging. I was a stupid kid," he admitted. The actor joked about the incident being instrumental in Mr Trudeau's success. "I think he said I'm going to rise above this and I'm going to become the Prime Minister," he laughed.
Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

107 Shares
ALSO READPresident Pranab Mukerjee Strays From Draft Speech With Strong Plea For Dissent
Justin TrudeauMatthew PerryFriendsF.R.I.E.N.D.SChandler Bing

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8Naam ShabanaPoornaJio Summer Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................