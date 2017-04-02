Justin Trudeau vs Matthew Perry? Don't Bet On A 'Rematch'

April Fools' Day: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau takes aim at actor - and former schoolmate - Matthew Perry

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

@JustinTrudeau@MatthewPerry I know that this is an April Fools joke, but I hope this happens for real. Hmm... #TeamTrudeau or #TeamPerry ? — Jon Browne (@JonBrowne) April 1, 2017

okay but I'd actually pay to see a rematch between Trudeau and Matthew Perry https://t.co/Upw3aSOooo — Heather (@h_elizabethb) April 1, 2017

@JustinTrudeau@MatthewPerry When the prime minister calls your bluff and you're totally not prepared pic.twitter.com/wrT2lSPPFL — Jason And Candice (@crazyfarm2015) April 1, 2017

@JustinTrudeau@MatthewPerry Let's just agree this would be epic, but at the same time implausible. You two make up and hug like Canadians. pic.twitter.com/2Ot8K6kxoj — Jozef Garcia (@jozefgarcia) April 1, 2017