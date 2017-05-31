2 students, including minor, arrested in Delhi for beating man to death after he objected to them urinating in public

Judge Asks 5-Year-Old To Decide Dad's Punishment. His Answer Is Viral "I can fine him $90. I can charge him $30. Or I can charge him with nothing. What do you think I should do?", the judge asks.

96 Shares EMAIL PRINT Judge Caprio asked Jacob to help him decide his father's punishment for a traffic violation



After a few minutes of friendly chat with Jacob, the judge asks for his help to decide punishment for a traffic violation by his father. He presents him with three choices.



"I can fine him $90. I can charge him $30. Or I can charge him with nothing. What do you think I should do?", the judge asks.



What happens next is truly remarkable. The boy's answer surprises the entire court house including the judge himself.



"You're a pretty good judge," he says.



The video already has over 8 million views on Facebook in less than a day. Watch the video to find out what he said.





Social media was equally impressed with how the boy handled the case without being partial to his dad even for a small offence like a parking ticket. His answer eventually got his dad out of the situation.



"What a wise judge for him to bring the child to the stand, because kids are luckily at that age taught right from wrong.. I love how he made sure dad didn't just get away with it but knowing what the judge did for his family, that's nothing but inspiring. If anything that would change your mindset on life," said a user.



"I would be proud if that was my son. He understood that his dad did something he should not have done so he has to get punished. He didn't say 30 to upset his father. He knows what is wrong and right," said another.



The scenes are from the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, US and the judge is 80-year-old Frank Caprio. The proceedings of the court are broadcast on a TV show called "Caught in Providence" and mostly features small traffic related offences.



Click for more





It's not every day you see a child in the court. Five-year-old Jacob just happened to accompany his dad to the court. His dad was charged for parking his car in the wrong spot. When the judge spots the little one inside the chambers, he decides to invite him up to his bench.After a few minutes of friendly chat with Jacob, the judge asks for his help to decide punishment for a traffic violation by his father. He presents him with three choices."I can fine him $90. I can charge him $30. Or I can charge him with nothing. What do you think I should do?", the judge asks.What happens next is truly remarkable. The boy's answer surprises the entire court house including the judge himself."You're a pretty good judge," he says.The video already has over 8 million views on Facebook in less than a day. Watch the video to find out what he said.Social media was equally impressed with how the boy handled the case without being partial to his dad even for a small offence like a parking ticket. His answer eventually got his dad out of the situation."What a wise judge for him to bring the child to the stand, because kids are luckily at that age taught right from wrong.. I love how he made sure dad didn't just get away with it but knowing what the judge did for his family, that's nothing but inspiring. If anything that would change your mindset on life," said a user."I would be proud if that was my son. He understood that his dad did something he should not have done so he has to get punished. He didn't say 30 to upset his father. He knows what is wrong and right," said another.The scenes are from the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, US and the judge is 80-year-old Frank Caprio. The proceedings of the court are broadcast on a TV show called "Caught in Providence" and mostly features small traffic related offences.Click for more trending news