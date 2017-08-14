Independence Day 2017: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On 15th August Happy Independence Day: Send these messages to friends and family as we celebrate 70 years of being an independent nation

India will celebrate its 70th Independence Day on August 15

15th August this year marks 70 years of India being a free nation. It is a day to remember those who fought for and gave up their lives to free India from British rule. India's freedom struggle was a hard-fought one and Independence Day is the day to pledge to protect the unity and integrity of our country. Independence Day is a national holiday and Indians usually celebrate the day by hoisting the Indian tricolour. Many also fly kites and sing patriotic songs. On the eve of Independence day, the President addresses the nation in a televised speech. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister greets the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Independence Day is also a day to reflect on our nation's achievements over the past 70 years.



Below are some messages you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Independence Day:



- Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation. Here's sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable.



- Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!



- May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day



- Let's salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our today.

Independence Day 2017: Vendor selling Indian flag ahead of 15th August (PTI)



- Let's stand up high to show respect for the ones who died for the independence of India.



- Celebrate this day with silent prayers of thanks to our heroes who made it possible for us to live in a free nation. Happy Independence Day!



- With freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let's salute the nation on Independence Day!



- This Independence Day, let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!



- Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai. Dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai. Happy Independence Day!



