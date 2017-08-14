Independence Day 2017: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On 15th August

Below are some messages you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Independence Day:
- Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation. Here's sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable.
- Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!
- May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day
- Let's salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our today.
- Freedom is something that money can't buy, it's the result of the struggles of many bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day!
- Let's stand up high to show respect for the ones who died for the independence of India.
- Celebrate this day with silent prayers of thanks to our heroes who made it possible for us to live in a free nation. Happy Independence Day!
- With freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let's salute the nation on Independence Day!
- This Independence Day, let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!
- Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai. Dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai. Happy Independence Day!
