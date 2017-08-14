Independence Day 2017: US Diplomat In India Learns How To Fly Kites In Old Delhi

"I feel incredibly happy and excited to do this... You feel the best of India here," she says in the video, ending her message by adding, "Happy Independence Day to all and let's fly kites."
Watch the video below:
Since being shared online yesterday, the video has been viewed over 28,000 times on Facebook and has received a ton of positive comments. Many have praised Ms Robles-Olson for her lovely gesture.
The tradition of flying kites on Independence Day is particularly strong in north India, especially in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Muradabad and Bareilly, according to Nibhul Pathak of Kite Club India.
Ms Robles-Olson isn't the only US diplomat in India gearing up to celebrate the country's 70th year of independence. MaryKay Carlson, the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi, is also getting ready to celebrate Independence Day by wearing a saree for the first time.
Click for more trending news