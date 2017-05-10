Delhi Auto Driver's Daily Mission: Reuniting Lost Children With Families Anil Kumar leaves his house every day at 6 am and spends about 2 hours looking for children who could be in danger

As many as 22 children go missing in Delhi every day, according to



The 43-year-old has been an auto driver in Delhi for many years. But while ferrying passengers to their destinations, the driver keeps an eye out for children in distress. Mr Kumar, who comes from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, came to Delhi over two decades ago. "I used to work for a private bus company. I often saw kids who missed their bus or got lost. I used to help them get home," he told NDTV. Since then, he has helped reunite at least 10 children with their parents.



Leaving his house every day at 6 in the morning, the auto driver spends about 2 hours looking for children who could be in danger. "I go to crowded places like temples and schools and try to assist any child who looks lost and scared," he said. In a recent incident, Mr Kumar was waiting for passengers when he spotted a visibly distraught child accompanied by an old man in South Delhi's Nehru Place. After a few questions to the man, he realised that the child had been abducted. Sensing a threat, the abductor fled the spot but Mr Kumar managed to rescue the child and took him to the nearest police station.

Anil Kumar spends two hours every morning to help out children in distress



The auto driver also recounted helping an 11-year-old girl near South Delhi's Bhairo Mandir. The girl was being followed by two bikers and came to him for help. "She was really scared and said 'uncle, please help me'," he said. He then took her to the police who took her home.



He says Delhi Police has been fully cooperative with him. "I have known him for 7-8 years now. Once, he went door to door in Kalkaji to look for a child's parents. He didn't rest till the child was reunited with the parents," said Kalkaji Police Station head constable SP Tomar. Earlier this year, Mr Kumar was presented with an award by Delhi Police for his work.



His employer Ola too, he says, has been encouraging of his work. "Ola is proud to have responsible citizens like Anil on its platform. It is with immense pride that we acknowledge their efforts to bring in positivity and cheer to their workplace," they said in a statement to NDTV.



The father of two says no parents should go through the pain of losing a child. "14-15 years ago, a friend's child went missing. When I saw him breaking down, I decided to help children in need," he confessed. Now, when he leaves for work every day, Mr Kumar says, his wife tells him to help as many people as possible.



