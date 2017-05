Dear Donald Trump, Thank You For 'Covfefe'. Sincerely, Twitter

Donald Trump's late night tweet with the typo 'covfefe' was the biggest trend on Twitter

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

#Covfefe is the new word to summon Genie... pic.twitter.com/zQnOyEkbu2 — amir maleki (@amiromania) May 31, 2017

I'm gonna call in #Covfefe to work tomorrow — Jill (@jillinheels) May 31, 2017

QUESTION: it's been 2 hours.



Why are they intentionally leaving up #covfefe?



It's gonna get them a lot more negative press covfefe https://t.co/PKGoXVpqI7— God (@TheGoodGodAbove) May 31, 2017

me when i try to figure out what #covfefe means pic.twitter.com/BDMLQEyhic — JT (@TheRealJaxel) May 31, 2017

The internet right now thanks to #Covfefepic.twitter.com/2ZipBmUf19 — Millennials 4 Rev (@Bernlennials) May 31, 2017

Alert your doctor if you experience a #covfefe lasting more than 4 hours. — David Rotten (@davideric22) May 31, 2017

#Covfefe when your hands are so small they don't have the coverage to type 'coverage' pic.twitter.com/xK2cWV8BTN — Michael (@MichaelHBF) May 31, 2017

I'm sure this is a social experiment by the White House and everyone who typed #covfefe is now on a watchlist. — Andrew Blanchard (@AndyTheBlanch) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

Two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump started a movement of sorts when he accidentally tweeted the word "we". But a late night garbled tweet may have been the best thing that ever happened on his Twitter profile. Even better than the "we" faux pas.Around midnight on Wednesday, he tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe".The president perhaps meant to type 'coverage'. But he has neither deleted the tweet nor corrected it. It's been nearly three hours and the tweet still exists.And the internet was blessed with the gem "covfefe". At the time of writing this, his tweet had over 81,000 retweets and 29,000 replies.#covfefe was the biggest worldwide trend on Twitter.Mr Trump probably went to sleep but he will wake up to some quality memes.And Twitter kept going on and on...And the word even made it to urban dictionaryThere was even a conspiracy theory about the typoA poll was put out to decide the word's pronunciationAnd some genius jumped on the business opportunity and made a T-shirt Internet was just gratefulThank you, Mr Trump.Click for more trending news