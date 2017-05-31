Dear Donald Trump, Thank You For 'Covfefe'. Sincerely, Twitter

Around midnight on Wednesday, he tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe".
The president perhaps meant to type 'coverage'. But he has neither deleted the tweet nor corrected it. It's been nearly three hours and the tweet still exists.
And the internet was blessed with the gem "covfefe". At the time of writing this, his tweet had over 81,000 retweets and 29,000 replies.
Despite the constant negative press covfefe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
#covfefe was the biggest worldwide trend on Twitter.
Mr Trump probably went to sleep but he will wake up to some quality memes.
#Covfefe is the new word to summon Genie... pic.twitter.com/zQnOyEkbu2— amir maleki (@amiromania) May 31, 2017
Covfefe, #Covfefe what are they feeding you pic.twitter.com/RPgqURC222— Abby K-C (@arkammer) May 31, 2017
DeSpItE tHe CoNsTaNt NeGaTiVe PrEsS #cOvFeFepic.twitter.com/gollOuWoRA— Brad Ripka (@WaltThatcher) May 31, 2017
Nope. It's still there. #covfefepic.twitter.com/dndJVTjI0O— Kath (@Kindkath) May 31, 2017
Frankly, my dear, I don't give a #covfefepic.twitter.com/pd0Qy1TkAk— Nina Hummel (@nkhummel) May 31, 2017
Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's #Covfefepic.twitter.com/bRSo5frufM— Elyse Johnson (@elyjohns) May 31, 2017
And Twitter kept going on and on...
I'm gonna call in #Covfefe to work tomorrow— Jill (@jillinheels) May 31, 2017
QUESTION: it's been 2 hours.
Why are they intentionally leaving up #covfefe?
It's gonna get them a lot more negative press covfefe https://t.co/PKGoXVpqI7— God (@TheGoodGodAbove) May 31, 2017
me when i try to figure out what #covfefe means pic.twitter.com/BDMLQEyhic— JT (@TheRealJaxel) May 31, 2017
The internet right now thanks to #Covfefepic.twitter.com/2ZipBmUf19— Millennials 4 Rev (@Bernlennials) May 31, 2017
Alert your doctor if you experience a #covfefe lasting more than 4 hours.— David Rotten (@davideric22) May 31, 2017
And the word even made it to urban dictionary
#Covfefe when your hands are so small they don't have the coverage to type 'coverage' pic.twitter.com/xK2cWV8BTN— Michael (@MichaelHBF) May 31, 2017
There was even a conspiracy theory about the typo
I'm sure this is a social experiment by the White House and everyone who typed #covfefe is now on a watchlist.— Andrew Blanchard (@AndyTheBlanch) May 31, 2017
A poll was put out to decide the word's pronunciation
What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe?— Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017
And some genius jumped on the business opportunity and made a T-shirt
Internet was just grateful
Watching #Covfefe trend at bedtime like pic.twitter.com/D9CScpohEl— Christi Pedigo (@christipedigo) May 31, 2017
Thank you, Mr Trump.
