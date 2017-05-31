News Flash
Dear Donald Trump, Thank You For 'Covfefe'. Sincerely, Twitter

The president perhaps meant to type 'coverage'. He has neither deleted the tweet nor corrected it.

Updated: May 31, 2017 12:41 IST
Two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump started a movement of sorts when he accidentally tweeted the word "we". But a late night garbled tweet may have been the best thing that ever happened on his Twitter profile. Even better than the "we" faux pas.

Around midnight on Wednesday, he tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe".

The president perhaps meant to type 'coverage'. But he has neither deleted the tweet nor corrected it. It's been nearly three hours and the tweet still exists.

And the internet was blessed with the gem "covfefe". At the time of writing this, his tweet had over 81,000 retweets and 29,000 replies.
 
#covfefe was the biggest worldwide trend on Twitter.

Mr Trump probably went to sleep but he will wake up to some quality memes.
  
And Twitter kept going on and on...
 
And the word even made it to urban dictionary
 
There was even a conspiracy theory about the typo
 
A poll was put out to decide the word's pronunciation
 
And some genius jumped on the business opportunity and made a T-shirt

Internet was just grateful
 
Thank you, Mr Trump.

