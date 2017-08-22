Woman Buys Car With Four Sacks Full Of Cash Worth 130,000 Yuan

The woman showed up at a Honda car dealership with four bags full of 1-yuan notes

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 22, 2017 18:41 IST
61 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Buys Car With Four Sacks Full Of Cash Worth 130,000 Yuan

The car showroom even called in mechanics to help them count the cash

A woman in China shocked staff at a local car dealership when she turned up at the showroom with four sacks of cash to buy a car. The sacks were full of 1-yuan currency notes totalling almost 130,000 yuan (over $19,000). But the tricky part was when 20 employees sat diligently for over an hour to count the money.

The woman, who runs a construction business, had four bags of 'loose change'. On learning the showroom accepted small bank notes, she decided to purchase a car with the money.
 
 
 


"The buyer called me asking if she can pay in small bills. I said 'yeah, of course'. Then she called saying 'come carry the cash for me'. I opened her car trunk and saw 4 bags of 1-yuan notes," a perplexed employee said in a TV interview.

Overwhelmed with the situation, the showroom even called in mechanics to help them with the massive task at hand. The incident was reported last week at a Honda car dealership in Binzhou, Shandong Province. The woman reportedly bought a car worth more than 200,000 yuan and paid the balance amount via mobile banking.



However, this is not the first time such a payment has been made. Back in 2016, a man from Texas paid a traffic fine of $222.60 with two buckets full of pennies.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

61 Shares
ALSO READTwinkle Khanna, Trolled For Mocking 'Dignity Of Men,' Posts The Same Pic Again
ChinaYuanCashwoman buys car with 4 bags of cash

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................