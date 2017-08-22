Woman Buys Car With Four Sacks Full Of Cash Worth 130,000 Yuan The woman showed up at a Honda car dealership with four bags full of 1-yuan notes

A woman in China shocked staff at a local car dealership when she turned up at the showroom with four sacks of cash to buy a car. The sacks were full of 1-yuan currency notes totalling almost 130,000 yuan (over $19,000). But the tricky part was when 20 employees sat diligently for over an hour to count the money.The woman, who runs a construction business, had four bags of 'loose change'. On learning the showroom accepted small bank notes, she decided to purchase a car with the money."The buyer called me asking if she can pay in small bills. I said 'yeah, of course'. Then she called saying 'come carry the cash for me'. I opened her car trunk and saw 4 bags of 1-yuan notes," a perplexed employee said in a TV interview.Overwhelmed with the situation , the showroom even called in mechanics to help them with the massive task at hand. The incident was reported last week at a Honda car dealership in Binzhou, Shandong Province. The woman reportedly bought a car worth more than 200,000 yuan and paid the balance amount via mobile banking.However, this is not the first time such a payment has been made. Back in 2016, a man from Texas paid a traffic fine of $222.60 with two buckets full of pennies Click for more trending news