Caught On Camera: Lion Cub In Gir Rescued From 80-Feet Well

A lion cub that fell into an 80-feet-deep well in Gujarat's Gir region was rescued after a six-hour-operation on Saturday. The incident took place when a two-year-old female lion cub fell into a well near Amrapur village in the Gir Somnath district late on Friday night. She was found on Saturday morning by villagers who immediately informed the wildlife department officials. A rescue team that was rushed to the village managed to pull the cub out without any major injuries.
Watch the rescue below:
According to the wildlife department officials, the cub probably wandered away from her pride and fell into the deep well on Friday night.
A video shared by ANI on Twitter also shows how a forest official was lowered into the well to help fasten a rope around the cub to pull her out.
The cub has now been shifted to a forest department centre and will be released back into the wild once she's deemed fit and healthy.
