Loco Pilots' Alert Response Saves 8 Lions From Getting Hit By Trains In Gujarat

Alert loco pilots of a goods train and a passenger train applied brakes in time to save the lives of eight lions that had wandered onto railway tracks in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district in the last two days, an official said Sunday.

With the vigilance of the loco pilots of the Western Railway's Bhavnagar division and the help of trackers of the forest department, 104 lions have been saved so far in this financial year, said Mashooque Ahmad, senior divisional commercial manager, Bhavnagar.

As per a release, loco pilot Dhavalbhai P, driving a goods train heading to Pipavav port from Hapa on Thursday, noticed five lions crossing the track near Rajula city.

The alert loco pilot applied emergency brakes to stop the train and provide safe passage to the big cats, it said.

The release said the train was allowed to move after the forest guard reached the spot and found all the conditions normal.

Similarly, on Friday, loco pilot Sunil Pandit, driving a passenger train, noticed a lioness with two cubs crossing the track in the Chalala-Dhari section and stopped the train by applying emergency brakes.

"On receiving the information, a forest guard reached the spot. He saw that the lions had moved away from the railway track. When all conditions were found normal, the forest guard asked the loco pilot to depart," the release said.

Asiatic lions have either died or been seriously hurt on the railway line connecting Pipavav Port with north Gujarat, with the Gujarat High Court raising concern and directing authorities to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to avoid such incidents.

The Bhavnagar Division has instructed loco pilots operating the trains to work with special vigilance while following the prescribed speed, the release said.

The state forest department has also erected fences along the track at regular intervals to save lions from getting hit by trains.

