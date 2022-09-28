In Biggest Ever Warzone Rescue, 11 Lions Airlifted From Ukraine To US And South Africa

The lions will be heavily sedated and placed in crates.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine War is causing extreme harm and leaving millions without any access to food and water. The war is not just affecting humans but also animals. In a bid to secure the future of the lions in Ukraine, Warriors of Wildlife rescued 11 big cats and relocated them to sanctuaries in the US and South Africa.

According to a report by Metro.uk, the big cats were airborne in the hold of a Boeing Dreamliner after being taken by road to temporary shelters in Romania, where they spent several months awaiting the flight.

Seven lions and two cubs were airlifted to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado after being rescued by two animal rescue organisations in a complex operation. Other two lions were rescued by two British men and they will be transported to a lush reserve in South Africa, said the report.

Lionel De Lang, founder and director of Warriors of Wildlife told the publication, ‘The lions will be flown to Doha and from there the cats will be split into two consignments, with one going to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in the United States and Mir and Simba going to my sanctuary in South Africa, Simbonga,' he said. ‘There's never been a single rescue of this many lions from a warzone and we just feel so grateful that we have got to this point.

"We are extremely appreciative of all the governments involved in processing the permits for the lions to travel, it's amazing to have got it all done in four months," Mr Lang said.