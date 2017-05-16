British Ambassador Chased By Wild Boar In Austria

British Ambassador Chased By Wild Boar In Austria

Leigh Turner has shared his experience of being chased by a "massive" wild boar in a blog.

NEW DELHI:  Leigh Turner, Britain's ambassador to Austria, had an unlikely experience during his recent trip - an encounter with a group of wild boar. In a blog post shared recently, Mr Turner has shared his experience of being chased by a "massive" wild boar in Vienna. And while he sustained minor injuries during the encounter, he has better knowledge of what he can do should this happen again.

In his post, Mr Turner, explains that he was walking in a park when he noticed a group of boar. At first he was delighted to see them since he had never seen one so close up. However, about half an hour later his delight turned into fright when he bumped into another group, "four or five hulking adults and countless piglets," one of which charged at him moments later.

Upon seeing the animals, Mr Turner first decided to turn and walk away. "Moments later I hear a noise behind me like galloping horse, and turn to see a massive wild boar, head down, charging straight at me," he says in his post.

Mr Turner eventually decided to run and look for refuge. He tried to escape the boar by climbing a tree but slipped on the wet wood and hurt himself.

"By the time I turned round, the boar (no doubt thinking "that's got rid of that swine") had trotted back to join the rest of the group, which was melting back into the forest," he says in his blog. "All my minor injuries were self-inflicted: the boar never made contact," he adds.
 
He further shares that he has read more about boars and explains what he would do if he has another encounter with them.

(With AFP Inputs)

