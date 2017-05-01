Biker Risks Life To Save Kitten From Traffic. Video Seen By A Million

Watch the moment here
After picking up the kitten, Kevin can be seen running back to his bike parked a few metres ahead on the road. He posted photos of the kitten he rescued on his Facebook page and urged people to adopt the little kitten.
Luckily, the kitten found a permanent home after the story went viral. After a few hours, Kevin posted a photo of him handing the kitten to the new owner on his Facebook page.
Here's a bonus video of the kitten.
The man, a firefighter in Hong Kong, said that at first he was too scared to stop but his conscience didn't allow him to go on without helping the kitten. A little kindness goes a long way.
Click for more trending stories