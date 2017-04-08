At Trump-Xi Summit, Ivanka's Daughter Stole The Show. Watch Here

Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US! pic.twitter.com/fu3RIh26UO - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 7, 2017

Donald Trump's five-year-old grand- daughter floored Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan with her impeccable Mandarin skills, reciting a Chinese folk song and a poetry for them.Arabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, serenaded Xi and Peng, a singer herself, with her song-poetry performance during the visitors' stay at US President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.With Arabella was her three-year-old brother, Joseph Kushner.Their performance set the stage for a more relaxed first summit meet to discuss more contentious issues between leaders of the top two economies of the world.The pair sang the traditional Chinese song, Mo Li Hua (or Jasmine Flower), and recited the Three Character Classic.The Three Character Classic, known as "san zi jing" in Chinese, is a Confucian classic text used to teach young children in China, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported today.Arabella, dressed in a simple blue and white dress, also recited two poems by Tang dynasty (618-907 AD) poet Li Bai for Xi and Peng."Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honour of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US," Ivanka Trump tweeted.In the 50-second clip posted by Ivanka Trump, which was also shared by Trump, she is heard telling their Chinese dignitaries: "We want to make you feel at home".This was not the first time the Trumps have showed off Arabella's Mandarin skills in what many believe was the US first family's soft approach in their attempt to win China's favour.During Lunar New Year in February, Ivanka Trump took Arabella to the Chinese embassy in Washington DC to attend a party to celebrate the Chinese festive season.