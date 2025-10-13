'Be Nice, <i>Bibi</i>, You're Not At War Anymore': Trump's Message To Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be 'nicer now (that) you're not at war' as he addressed Israeli lawmakers in the Knesset Monday, hours after a United States-brokered ceasefire and hostage surrender deal between Tel Aviv and the Hamas.

"You can be nicer now, Bibi (a nickname from Netanyahu's childhood that has carried over to today), you're not at war," Trump said, offering lavish praise to the Israeli leader (and himself) for an agreement that 'effectively ends the war and opens the door to durable peace' in West Asia.

Trump and Netanyahu have spoken frequently in the opening nine months of the latter's second term, including sparring over Israel's armed conflict with Iran in June.

Trump claimed credit for that ceasefire too, but not before moments of tension after both seemed to disregard the US President's directive. 'Get me Bibi', Trump said then before an uneasy peace settled.

"Peace is no longer just a hope... it is a reality. Israel, with US help, has won," Trump said today.

Earlier today Hamas released 20 hostages - captured during the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 - in two batches. Seven were released to representatives of Red Cross in the first and 13 in the second. Simultaneously, Israel released Palestinians from a prison in the West Bank region.

Trump is in Israel to celebrate the ceasefire and prisoner exchange. "This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East," he said, taking credit for his role in ending the war and freeing the hostages.

Trump also promised a "golden age for Israel", just 'like the USA right now'.

"And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," he said.

After his speech Trump received a standing ovation, which lasted several minutes, from gathered Israeli lawmakers, many of whom declared 'the world needs more Trumps'.

