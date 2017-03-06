Alligator Strolls Across Florida Golf Course With Giant Fish In Its Mouth

Highlights The bizarre moment was shared online on March 3 It has collected over 1.1 million views on Facebook and still counting 'I've never seen something like this before,' says a woman in the video

There are more than few videos on the Internet that show ginormous alligators chilling in and around Florida. This one, however, pretty much takes the cake. It shows a giant gator strolling across a Florida golf course with a huge fish - almost half its size - in its mouth. The bizarre moment was shared online on March 3. It has since collected over 1.1 million views on Facebook and another 8.8 lakh views on YouTube - and still very much counting."That's amazing! I've never seen something like this before," says a woman in the video. "Wow! What a sight," she adds.The alligator can be seen walking across the golf course, unperturbed by the people around him. It's probably for moments like these that the term 'like a boss' was invented. All it seems to care about is reaching the closest pond with its fish safe in its mouth.What's even stranger is how people around it seem so calm."Wow! That is a big fish!" says one commenter on Facebook. "Why we do not take moonlight swims in Florida," says another."Only in Florida... gotta love it," says one Facebook user. "Don't you think the gator says 'god these pesky golfers need to get out of my way and my lake'?" wonders another.Take a look at the video below:How would you react if you came across a sight like this? Tell us using the comments section below.